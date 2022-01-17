Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.70. 63,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.70 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

