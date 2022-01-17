Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $427.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.48 and its 200-day moving average is $415.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

