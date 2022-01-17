Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,545.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $31,545.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00013840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.77 or 0.07570879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,045.26 or 1.00044878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007700 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,801 coins and its circulating supply is 650,186 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

