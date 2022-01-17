Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Acquires 52,200 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 6.8% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FCX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. 19,204,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,264,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

