Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 131.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.6% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,106,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,078,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,751,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

