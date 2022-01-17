VAULT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,873.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2,873.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00010623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

