VeChain (VET) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $199.19 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

