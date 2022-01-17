Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Vector Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. 497,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,550. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vector Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

