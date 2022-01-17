Veil Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.97 or 1.00070836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00090709 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.00320005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00427585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00159315 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001741 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.