Veil Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.37 or 0.99985710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00096524 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00321351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00428564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00153026 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.