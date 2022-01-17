Velas Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $744.64 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005112 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,248,438,278 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

