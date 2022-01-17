Velo (VELO) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.25 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and $1.58 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07623195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.22 or 0.99721854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.