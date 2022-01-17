Verasity Price Up 9.7% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $131.01 million and approximately $43.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

