Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $225.16 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Verge has a total market cap of $225.16 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00350986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,493,342,738 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

