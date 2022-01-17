VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0268 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $928,685.65 and $46.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,611,877 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

