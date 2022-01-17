VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Price Up 14.4% This Week

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $89,491.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,325,864 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

