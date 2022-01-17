VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after buying an additional 325,175 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,147. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $226.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

