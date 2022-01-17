Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $198.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.44.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

