Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105,075.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $246.73 million and approximately $105,075.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $114.78 or 0.00274965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

