Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Veritex comprises approximately 2.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Veritex worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veritex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veritex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,296,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

