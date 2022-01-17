Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

