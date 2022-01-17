Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 260.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 29,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

NVIDIA stock opened at $269.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $673.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

