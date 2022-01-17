Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

