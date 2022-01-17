Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

