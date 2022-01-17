Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $468.89 and its 200 day moving average is $453.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.