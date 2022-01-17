Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Commercial Metals makes up about 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMC opened at $37.92 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

