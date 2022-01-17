Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

