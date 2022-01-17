Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,248 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.70 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.