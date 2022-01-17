Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,454 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $427.23 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

