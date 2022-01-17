Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96.

