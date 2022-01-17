Verizon Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VZ. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

