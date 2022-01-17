Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.22

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.22 and last traded at C$19.98, with a volume of 223772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

