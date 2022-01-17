Viacoin Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $18,636.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00354174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

