VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

