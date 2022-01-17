Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) vs. Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 16.79 -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -12.73 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.75 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -55.60

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Oilfield Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 1 3 6 0 2.50

Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 85.25%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion. The company was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

