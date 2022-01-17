ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce $20.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $69.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.84 million to $69.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.09 million, with estimates ranging from $88.09 million to $100.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 698,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 266,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after acquiring an additional 812,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

