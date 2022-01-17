VINchain Market Cap Hits $2.92 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $254,640.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

