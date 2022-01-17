Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Vipshop worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Vipshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA cut their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

