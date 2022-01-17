Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Down 53.2% in December

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. 327,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

