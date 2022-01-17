Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,838,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.