Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.67. 8,838,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. The company has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

