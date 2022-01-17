Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $214.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

