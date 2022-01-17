VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $9.20 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.