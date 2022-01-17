VNT Chain (VNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,292.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $673,599.62 and approximately $30,292.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

