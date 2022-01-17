VNX Price Hits $0.0384 on Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

