Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

VLPNY stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.37. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

