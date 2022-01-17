Wagerr (WGR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,296.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $25,296.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.06 or 0.00704263 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021911 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,863,808 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.