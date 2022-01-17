Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $10.16 million and $2.98 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.07615341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.00 or 0.99949736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

