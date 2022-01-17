Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.06. 8,955,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

