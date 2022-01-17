Waltonchain Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,285,477 coins and its circulating supply is 78,564,445 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.